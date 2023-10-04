Why didn't Democrats rescue Speaker McCarthy?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters hours after he was ousted as Speaker of the House, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)After the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, started by a pro-Trump mob intending to overturn the 2020 election, McCarthy seemed to acknowledge that a dangerous line had been crossed.

McCarthy's ambition to hold the speaker's gavel has been well known for years. He won the position after a grueling fight with hardliners including Gaetz and members of the Freedom Caucus.

It was clear that Gaetz or another opponent would use that power against him — it was only a question of when. House Democrats have argued for months, if not for years, that their Republican peers were not interested in governing and were, in this view, obstructionists beholden to an extremist ideology. By letting McCarthy twist in the wind, they more or less proved that point. headtopics.com

"Kevin McCarthy has proven unworthy of presiding over the House. But the Republican civil war is bigger than one man. Right-wing MAGA extremism has enveloped the Republican Party and taken over the business of the People's House." leading House Rep.

No, says a former staffer for a top Democrat on Capitol Hill, arguing in a text message to Yahoo News that, simply, it wasn’t worth it. “He's not a legislator,” the staffer wrote of McCarthy. “He's a power hungry Republican who has had to repeatedly sell his soul to win votes. headtopics.com

