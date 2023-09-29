Why Did Val Kilmer Replace Michael Keaton as Batman?

Despite starring in 'Batman Forever,' Kilmer's tenure as the Dark Knight was rather short-lived. Michael Keaton and Joel Schumacher Disagreed About Bruce Wayne Michael Keaton opened up about his departure from Gotham City on the Playlist's Backstage podcast and said that disagreements with Schumacher over the characterization of Bruce...

Michael Keaton and Joel Schumacher Disagreed About Bruce Wayne Michael Keaton opened up about his departure from Gotham City on the Playlist's Backstage podcast and said that disagreements with Schumacher over the characterization of Bruce Wayne led to his departure. "It was always Bruce Wayne. It was never Batman... I knew from the get-go it was Bruce Wayne," Keaton said. "He asked me, ‘I don’t understand why everything has to be so dark and everything so sad,’ and I went, ‘Wait a minute, do you know how this guy got to be Batman? Have you read… I mean, it’s pretty simple.’"

Though Michael Keaton said that he didn't wish Joel Schumacher any ill will, it's not hard to see where their visions for the characters diverged. In Burton's films, Bruce Wayne was portrayed as a psychologically tortured recluse. He hung upside down while sleeping, and spent his nights brooding in the Batcave.

Read more:

Collider »

Laughter and Humor 101Why we laugh, why we don’t, and why it matters

Tombstone: Why Val Kilmer's Doc Holliday Says 'This Is Funny' Before He DiesThe meaning behind Tombstone's 'This is funny.'

3 reasons why Bitcoin miners are selling BTC — and why it’s not capitulationSure, Bitcoin miners are selling their rewards, but it’s not necessarily bearish.

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving reveals why he stayed in Dallas, why it was never in doubtUntil Thursday, we hadn’t heard Irving’s reasons for wanting to remain in Dallas.

'The Single Most Cursed Person in the Entire World': Batman Beyond's New Sidekick Reveals His Secret MentorBatman's sidekick reveals who taught him magic.

Batman Could Easily Turn Into A Villain On 1 Condition, DC Writer RevealsA Darker Knight...