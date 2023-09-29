Why Did Val Kilmer Replace Michael Keaton as Batman?

Despite starring in 'Batman Forever,' Kilmer's tenure as the Dark Knight was rather short-lived. Michael Keaton and Joel Schumacher Disagreed About Bruce Wayne Michael Keaton opened up about his departure from Gotham City on the Playlist's Backstage podcast and said that disagreements with Schumacher over the characterization of Bruce...
Michael Keaton and Joel Schumacher Disagreed About Bruce Wayne Michael Keaton opened up about his departure from Gotham City on the Playlist's Backstage podcast and said that disagreements with Schumacher over the characterization of Bruce Wayne led to his departure. "It was always Bruce Wayne. It was never Batman... I knew from the get-go it was Bruce Wayne," Keaton said. "He asked me, ‘I don’t understand why everything has to be so dark and everything so sad,’ and I went, ‘Wait a minute, do you know how this guy got to be Batman? Have you read… I mean, it’s pretty simple.’"
Though Michael Keaton said that he didn't wish Joel Schumacher any ill will, it's not hard to see where their visions for the characters diverged. In Burton's films, Bruce Wayne was portrayed as a psychologically tortured recluse. He hung upside down while sleeping, and spent his nights brooding in the Batcave.