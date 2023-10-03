| Why Democrats might not want to save McCarthy

… Three ways McCarthy can hang on to his job — and two ways he can lose it … What we’re watching: Donald Trump and Hunter Biden separately appear in court … Why campaigns are turning to Spanglish … What’s it like to be prosecuted by Jack Smith? … but first …House Speaker Kevin...

Republicans expect between seven and 19 Republicans to vote to dispose of McCarthy, according to a person close to leadership and the far-right faction of the conference, which means anywhere from a handful to a few dozen Democrats could decide McCarthy’s fate.

Jeffries and McCarthy have a good rapport but that good relationship does not translate to the rest of the Democratic caucus. We surveyed Democrats throughout the House and here are the times mentioned the most:

McCarthy delivered votes for the Cares Act — a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed in 2020 and signed by Trump — and later became highly critical of pandemic relief legislation.

That started the clock for lawmakers to vote on the measure, which must happen within two legislative days.

House Democrats will meet this morning in what is likely to be the most decisive caucus meeting for their party this Congress: Do they salvage the career of a Republican speaker that most of them dislike? (D-N.Y.) to guide them through the process. It wasn’t clear as of late Monday whether Jeffries would ask Democrats to vote as a bloc or advise them to vote their consciences or their district’s desires.If they vote their consciences, it might not take many Democrats to kick McCarthy out of the speakership role.

(R-N.C.), said McCarthy shouldn’t offer Jeffries anything in exchange for Democratic votes.

McHenry — likely repeating McCarthy’s pitch — argued that McCarthy has already changed the way the House works because he treats Jeffries “the way [McCarthy] wished to have been treated” by(D-Calif.) when she was speaker and McCarthy was minority leader.

Jeffries and McCarthy have a good rapport but that good relationship does not translate to the rest of the Democratic caucus.

McHenry warned that this will be a major “inflection” point in the history of the institution. Ousting McCarthy would permanently change the House because no speaker has ever been vacated.

“I think we’ll have a far more functional House with his speakership going forward than any other person,” McHenry argued.) that Democrats just don’t trust McCarthy, and that lack of trust will play a big role in how Democrats vote on ousting McCarthy from his speakership.

McCarthy didn’t vote to certify the election on Jan. 6, 2021. The attack on the U.S. Capitol is still raw on Capitol Hill, and Democrats will never forgive McCarthy for voting against certification after the mob was cleared from the building. with Trump with their thumbs up. Democrats are still furious about the incident, which helped revive Trump politically and whitewash the severity of his role on Jan. 6.

McCarthy worked against the creation of the Jan. 6 select committee, which Democrats viewed as an attempt to protect Trump. without releasing it to news outlets.

McCarthy delivered votes for the Cares Act — a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed in 2020 and signed by Trump — and later became highly critical of pandemic relief legislation.

He worked with Democrats to help put together the microchips manufacturing bill last year and then whipped his party to vote against it.as part of a deal to lift the debt limit less than two weeks after Biden signed the law in an attempt to placate the furious conservatives in his conference. Democrats on the House floor on Saturday chanted, “Keep your word!”to open an impeachment inquiry against Biden. In September, on the first day back from summer recess, McCarthy opened an impeachment inquiry and did not hold such a vote.

On Saturday morning, McCarthy didn’t give lawmakers 72 hours to read the short-term spending bill to keep the government open despite House rules. Republicans argued that it was an amendment and not a full bill so the 72-hour rule didn’t apply. But Democrats were given just minutes to read it and vote on it despite asking Republican leadership for more time. (Democrats deployed stalling tactics to get about two hours to read and discuss the bill.)’s “Face the Nation” and charged Democrats with wanting a shutdown. That infuriated Democrats, who voted nearly unanimously for the government spending bill when fewer than half of Republicans did.

"It's easy to lose. It's hard to get back."

“The Republican presiding over the House — lawmakers take turns presiding — must bring Gaetz’s ‘motion to vacate’ up for a vote within two legislative days,” we write with our colleague“But legislative days aren’t calendar days. The Republican presiding over the House — known as the chair — can declare the House in recess at any time in the next two days, extending the legislative day indefinitely and buying McCarthy some time if he needs it.”

“It’s up to the chair to decide when to recognize Gaetz, as long as he or she does so within two legislative days.”

“Once the chair recognizes Gaetz, he or she will give McCarthy allies the chance to scrap the motion to vacate, likely by offering what’s known as a ‘motion to table.’ If the motion passes by a simple majority (excluding lawmakers who vote ‘present’), McCarthy’s in the clear.”“If Democrats decline to save McCarthy by voting to table, they still have another shot” when the House votes on the motion to vacate.

“There are 221 Republicans and 212 Democrats in the House. … It’s not clear how many lawmakers will be there when the House votes on the motion to vacate — seven lawmakers missed the vote to avert a government shutdown on Saturday and 38 missed the final vote on Monday night — but assume for now that every lawmaker is in attendance.”

“If a dozen Republicans vote to remove McCarthy from the speakership — Republicans think between seven and 19 will do so, so it’s a reasonable estimate — he would need at least eight Democrats to vote against ousting him to survive. (This scenario assumes that no lawmakers in either party vote ‘present.’)”

“But Democrats could decide to spare themselves — and McCarthy — the indignity of helping him directly by voting ‘present’ instead, allowing McCarthy to claim he hung onto the speakership without any Democratic votes.”

“If a dozen Republicans vote to remove McCarthy and none vote ‘present,’ he would survive if at least 16 Democrats vote ‘present’ — even if every other Democrat votes against him.”

