Why Dean Phillips Is Taking On Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Representative Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) speaks after filing the paperwork to put his name on the ballot in Concord, N.H. on Friday.President Biden is only weeks shy of turning 81 years old, most of the public thinks he shouldn’t run for a second term, and the polls suggest he might lose next year to. Yet Mr. Biden has been running for the Democratic nomination all but unopposed—at least until Friday.

That’s when Dean Phillips filed paperwork in New Hampshire to challenge Mr. Biden, and give the 54-year-old Minnesota Congressman credit for daring to tell Democratic voters the hard political truth that bigger party names duck.Continue reading your article with

