Why current financial conditions killed Midway homes planned years from now

There were plenty of suspicions last year about the developer and his proposal selected to overhaul the city sports arena property in the Midway District. For some people, those concerns were realized this week when it became public that 250 middle-income homes and a 200-room hotel were dropped from the Midway Rising plan. During the selection process, critics and some San Diego City Council members questioned whether the development team could accomplish all it was promising — which was more ambitious than what other competitors had offered, especially on the affordable-housing front. Further fueling doubts were the lack of big-project track record, a history of undisclosed litigation and possible political influence of the person spearheading the project, Brad Termini of Zephyr. The loss of the hotel and especially the middle-income housing raised many questions. Termini said Monday the hotel couldn't be built because of the location of a large underground sewer line that, curiously, the city failed to inform all the development teams about during the competition. He said that forced his development team to move a planned new sports arena to the hotel site. As for the middle-income homes, Termini told Jennifer Van Grove of The San Diego Union-Tribune the financial market 'to produce middle-income housing has essentially evaporated in this financial climate.” In September 2022, when the council approved the Midway Rising project, the market apparently was OK for that. Interest rates have increased and other factors have changed. The 250 units will become more expensive market-rate homes under the new plan. This is a project that likely would play out over a decade or more. Real estate and financial markets are cyclical. Why do this year's metrics kill housing that wouldn't be built for years? It would seem that decision could be made later. Everything's expensive to build now, yet the conditions apparently are still suitable for construction down the road of the project's market-rate housing, housing for lower-income people, the sports arena and commercial venues. In a subsequent interview, Termini said the negotiating process requires his team to provide the city with detailed financing plans for the project by certain dates, including a preliminary one on July 30. 'Real data in real time, today,' he said. He said the development team was able to produce financially sound plans for all components of the project 'except for middle-market housing.' Penny Maus, director of the city's Real Estate and Airport Management division, described the financial milestone as sort of a 'point in time' feasibility check-in. 'I actually think that's a good thing they're flagging that now rather than years from now,' she said. She added that the financing climate 'probably couldn't get much worse' and if conditions change, so could the Midway Rising plan. Despite that suggestion of flexibility, Termini did not broach the notion of adding back middle-class housing if things improve. Some council members expressed their consternation over the surprise changes when they learned about them Monday. But the middle-income housing and the hotel aren't requirements in Midway Rising's exclusive negotiating agreement with the city. Lower-income housing and a new sports arena are. However, middle-income housing and the hotel — particularly the jobs the latter would create — certainly made the Midway Rising plan more appealing in the selection process. But it was clear throughout the process the city's priority was the lower-income housing. Andrew Bowen of KPBS noted last year that other teams seeking to redevelop the property proposed more middle-income housing than Midway Rising. Negotiations between the city and the development team on the bulk of the massive project are moving ahead. The council approved the Midway Rising team to redevelop 48 acres of city property along Sports Arena Boulevard with 4,250 residential units, a 16,000-seat arena, 250,000 square feet of commercial space, and 20 acres of plaza and park space. The project includes 2,000 deed-restricted homes for people making 80 percent or less of the area median income, which in San Diego is $116,800 for a family of four. The 250 middle-income homes were to be priced for people earning between 80 percent and 120 percent of the median income. The state essentially forces the city to pursue lower-income housing. California’s Surplus Land Act has specific guidelines to maximize affordable housing on public land to be sold or leased. That law has no requirement for middle-income housing. Termini's lack of experience on large, master-planned projects seemingly became less of a concern by the addition of other Midway Rising partners. Among them is billionaire and sports franchise owner Stan Kroenke, whose real estate firm, The Kroenke Group, took a 90 percent ownership interest in the Midway Rising entity in June, according to Van Grove. Still looming over the development is the more than $100,000 Termini and his wife donated to help elect Todd Gloria mayor in 2020. Gloria's administration last year recommended the council select the Midway Rising proposal and developer. Like much of California, San Diego has a shortage of housing that lower- and middle-income families can afford — a widely acknowledged factor in the increase in homelessness. 'The middle-income housing problem isn't exclusive to Midway Rising,' Termini said. Various programs and funding avenues exist to help provide low-income housing, but not so much for middle-income housing. Concern has grown in recent years that families and individuals of modest means — including teachers, police officers and firefighters — are being priced out of the region. Officials have been trying to address the 'missing middle' in housing. About two years ago, Gloria formed a Middle-Income Housing Working Group. The move by his recommended development team to drop the middle-income housing is bad optics at best. During the Monday council meeting, Councilmember Jennifer Campbell noted that developments of all sizes run into unexpected hurdles that force plans to change. But attempts to redo the Midway area had a rocky history even before the controversial selection of the current development team and its revised plan. Given all of the above, there's heightened anxiety about whether other shoes will drop.

