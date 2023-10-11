Why Claudia Goldin’s Nobel Prize is such a big win for women — and men

Economists are heralding their colleague Claudia Goldin’s Nobel Prize win, but everyday women — and men — have plenty of reasons to celebrate the historian of women in the workplace.
“We see ripples of her impact through lots of different fields across labor, economics, across education nationally,” said Brian Albrecht, chief economist at the International Center of Law and Economics, a nonprofit and nonpartisan global research and policy think tank based in Portland, Ore.
Goldin’s work has also documented how gender-related household obligations such as motherhood and caregiving impact women’s career advancement and wages, and help fuel the persistent pay gap between men and women. On average, women in the U.S. currently earn about 82% of what men do, according to the Pew Research Center. headtopics.com
Before Goldin’s time, male labor economists usually excluded women in their analysis of the labor market, because women’s choices were “too complicated” to be put into economic models, she added. Goldin was one of the first to include women, and took the time to “disentangle the trends and the behaviors of women,” Heggeness said.
No paternity leave ‘without maternity leave coming first’ The Nobel winner’s work has also paved the way for new conversations about more-flexible work schedules, a topic that’s driven conversations about work since the pandemic began. headtopics.com
More employers also now offer paid leave for parents after a child is born or adopted — an indirect impact of Goldin and her work, Albrecht said. That benefit helped employers and workers, especially working women, to redraw the line between work and life, he said.