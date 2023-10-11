Why Claudia Goldin’s Nobel Prize is such a big win for women — and men

Economists are heralding their colleague Claudia Goldin’s Nobel Prize win, but everyday women — and men — have plenty of reasons to celebrate the historian of women in the workplace.

“We see ripples of her impact through lots of different fields across labor, economics, across education nationally,” said Brian Albrecht, chief economist at the International Center of Law and Economics, a nonprofit and nonpartisan global research and policy think tank based in Portland, Ore.

Goldin’s work has also documented how gender-related household obligations such as motherhood and caregiving impact women’s career advancement and wages, and help fuel the persistent pay gap between men and women. On average, women in the U.S. currently earn about 82% of what men do, according to the Pew Research Center. headtopics.com

Before Goldin’s time, male labor economists usually excluded women in their analysis of the labor market, because women’s choices were “too complicated” to be put into economic models, she added. Goldin was one of the first to include women, and took the time to “disentangle the trends and the behaviors of women,” Heggeness said.

No paternity leave ‘without maternity leave coming first’ The Nobel winner’s work has also paved the way for new conversations about more-flexible work schedules, a topic that’s driven conversations about work since the pandemic began. headtopics.com

More employers also now offer paid leave for parents after a child is born or adopted — an indirect impact of Goldin and her work, Albrecht said. That benefit helped employers and workers, especially working women, to redraw the line between work and life, he said.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Claudia Goldin’s Nobel-Winning Research Shows ‘Why Women Won’The winner of the Nobel in economics has demonstrated how gender gaps in work have shrunk, and why some remain.

Claudia Goldin Wins Nobel Prize In Economics For Studying Women At WorkA gender bias expert, Kim Elsesser, Ph.D., is the author of Sex and the Office, and she taught classes on gender at UCLA for eight years. She is a senior contributor for Forbes and has published in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. She was one of CNN’s Most Intriguing People of the Day and has discussed gender issues on Fox News America Live, NPR’s Talk of the Nation and BBC World News. Her interest in gender and work was inspired by her experiences co-starting a quantitative proprietary

In Claudia Goldin’s Nobel prize, a win for all women in the workplaceThis award is recognition that gender equity is key to understanding how economies can flourish.

Claudia Goldin's Nobel is a win for the study of women in economicsAnd for the women who do the studying.

Nobel-winning economist Claudia Goldin’s forgotten discoveryOld school — refreshingly

Nobel Prize–winning economist Claudia Goldin’s forgotten discoveryOld school — refreshingly