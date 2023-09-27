Why Chris Hemsworth Was Worried Ghostbusters Was Going To End His Career

Hemsworth worried about the Ghostbusters script. Unfortunately, Ghostbusters received significant online backlash before it was even released, becoming the most disliked film trailer on YouTube up to that point.

Chris Hemsworth Was Nervous About Improvising In Ghostbusters Hemsworth confessed why he initially felt that the divisive Ghostbusters would be "the end of [his] career.

Unfortunately, Ghostbusters received significant online backlash before it was even released, becoming the most disliked film trailer on YouTube up to that point. Much of this criticism was driven by sexism, with many citing a lack of interest in a female-led reboot. This even led to some online users down-voting the film's IMDb rating ahead of its premiere. Despite receiving a generally positive response from critics, 2016's Ghostbusters under-performed at the box office, leading Sony to drop plans for a sequel and instead release Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021. However, it appears that this backlash isn't why Hemsworth was concerned about his Ghostbusters role.

Chris Hemsworth Was Nervous About Improvising In Ghostbusters Hemsworth confessed why he initially felt that the divisive Ghostbusters would be "the end of [his] career." Discussing his involvement with the film in an interview with GQ, the actor reveals his anxiety around Feig wanting him to do some improvisation on set, which Hemsworth had never done before. He even felt that he was "going to ruin [the] film" and "let everybody down," saying:

"I said to Paul [Feig], "There's not a whole lot on the page, like, what do you want me doing?" He said, "Oh, we'll figure it out when you get here." So I said, "Okay, why not? Let's go." And I got there, turned up to the studio the day before we started shooting and he handed me the script, I read the script and I said, "There's still nothing in here. Like, what am I doing?" And he said, "It's okay, we're gonna improvise and have fun." And my immediate reaction was, this is not only the end of my career but I'm going to ruin this film, I'm gonna let everyone down, I haven't done this before, what am I doing?"

Hemsworth went on to confirm that his worries were soon alleviated by his fellow Ghostbusters cast members. All talented comedians of SNL and other comedy project fame, McCarthy, Wiig, Jones, and McKinnon "took [Hemsworth] under their wing" and helped him with his improvisation. This is certainly a skill that the star became much more confident with, considering much of Thor: Ragnarok was also improvised. Although he doesn't address the unprecedented online backlash that Ghostbusters received before its release, Hemsworth does cite just how much fun it was to film the reboot, particularly with the freedom he had to explore the character on set with the rest of the cast.

Given the international fame and status Hemsworth enjoyed during the shoot for Ghostbusters, it is surprising that the MCU star genuinely thought that his inexperience with improvisation would lead to the end of his career. However, it is heartening to hear that the actor received so much support from his experienced on-screen colleagues, who are well-versed in the art, when he was suffering from such serious self-doubt. And even though 2016's Ghostbusters continues to spark controversy, it's clear that the reboot was extremely formative for Hemsworth in developing his skills, and is still beloved by viewers around the world.

Hemsworth Leaned Into Comedy For His Last Two Thor Movies While there is quite a lot to love about Phase 1 of the MCU, it's hard to argue that the superhero juggernaut wasn't still finding its voice in the first few films, maybe none more so than Thor. Helmed by Kenneth Branagh, the first Thor is directed like the Shakespearean tragedies the filmmaker is known for. This isn't necessarily bad, but it makes Thor into a stiff, imperious god. As the whole movie revolves around him, this characterization grows tiresome quickly. Enter Taika Waititi and his brand of awkward, off-beat comedy which completely pivoted the Thor franchise into one of the crown jewels of the MCU.

This lean into comedy is apparent from the very first scene in Thor: Ragnarok and is almost non-stop through Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Ragnarok premiered a year after Ghostbusters, and it's clear Hemsworth took his lessons learned on the set of that film and brought it into his performance. Waititi's influence and style are apparent, but it's Hemsworth's ability to play every necessary comedy style, clever, broad, physical, and more, that makes Waititi's script work within the framework of the MCU. Chris Hemsworth may not seem like the stereotypical comedy actor, but his work on Ghostbusters and Thor proves that it may in fact be his greatest talent.