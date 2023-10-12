Why China has chosen to side with Hamas — and Iran — over Israel

US Navy sailor pleads guilty to selling national security secrets to ChinaWashington and Wall Street need to speak same language on China threats

In the wake of the bloody weekend terrorist attack on Israel, China has effectively thrown its lot in with Hamas — a clear indication it sees its interests in the Middle East as bound up with those of Iran.

China offers Hamas the prospect of impunity — the prospect that it can continue ruling Gaza with an iron fist while Israelis mourn their dead. headtopics.com

The Chinese Communist Party is likely not providing direct guidance to BreakThrough News and others in the network on how to cover the war in Israel. Why, after decades of investing in deeper bilateral ties, would Beijing be so quick to forsake Jerusalem?

After all, China willingly signed on to the full Iran Experience in a secretive deal two years ago, agreeing to invest $400 billion in the Islamic Republic over 25 years.In a somewhat surprising turn, Iran has become a patron of Russia, too, arming Moscow for its war in Ukraine. headtopics.com

NYT Labels Hamas as 'Hamas Terrorists,' Then Revises to 'Hamas Gunmen' Before Changing Back

