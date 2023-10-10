Why Bryce Harper's baserunning on game-ending DP was not a mistake

fly ball that seemed almost assured to at least tie the game is one of the greatest plays you will ever see.

It is not, as some suggest, one of the worst baserunning blunders on Harper's part, however. In fact, I don't even think it's a blunder at all. Let's recap real quick: After Riley's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth gave the Braves their first lead of the series, Harris ran almost 100 feet to make a jumping catch against the wall in right-center field to rob Castellanos of an extra-base hit in the ninth.

Harper knows that. In this circumstance, he knows that he is also the tying run and Harris will have to make the catch of the postseason to rob Castellanos. If not, Harper has to score — and he does not score that run if he is standing on second base. headtopics.com

If Harper stops at second, loses his momentum and turns to watch the play unfold, he has just cost himself a scoring chance, because guess who is standing about 10 feet behind Harris ready to play the ball's carom off the fence if Harris misses?., with one of the strongest outfield arms in baseball. You can see Acuña right in position in the video.

But put yourself in Harper's shoes: This is not a 0-0 game in the second inning, this is a one-run game with one out in the ninth inning and what is likely the Phillies' last chance to try and go back home up 2-0 on their division rival in the NLDS. headtopics.com

No, if you're as smart as Harper, you take the chance that the game will be won or lost right then and there.

Harper put himself in position to score the game's tying run if that ball had fallen. That is how someone with Harper's experience should run the bases, knowing what the odds are of Harris making a catch and then successfully doubling up Harper. It was great baserunning and the furthest thing from a mistake. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOXSports »

Why did Hamas attack Israel, and why now?The Iran-backed Palestinian faction Hamas knew its unprecedented terror attack on Israel would draw a devastating response, so why did it strike?

Monday Morning Thoughts: Bryce Young Isn’t the ProblemFinal thoughts on the Panthers' loss to Detroit.

Bryce Hall's game-sealing Jets touchdown was 'meant to be'Hall was the cornerback opposite Sauce Gardner because D.J. Reed was out with a concussion.

Winless Panthers to ‘keep pounding’ with rookie QB Bryce YoungGet breaking news on Alabama high school, college and professional sports, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Find scores, stats, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at al.com.

NFL Power Rankings: Panthers might have really screwed up trading up for Bryce YoungThe Carolina Panthers were impatient at quarterback, and in the moment their trade to get a franchise quarterback seemed reasonable. Expensive, but reasonable.

NFL Power Rankings: Panthers might have really screwed up trading up for Bryce YoungThe Carolina Panthers were impatient at quarterback, and in the moment their trade to get a franchise quarterback seemed reasonable. Expensive, but reasonable.