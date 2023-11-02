Why brewers aren't worried about Wegovy users drinking less beer

"Two years down the road and that conversation is gone," he said in an interview after AB InBev's results on Tuesday, adding that forecasts showed beer drinking would rise. "It's early days and we can be proven wrong, but we are relaxed about it," he told Reuters after a trading update.

The WHO says alcohol consumption is a causal factor in more than 200 diseases, injuries and other health conditions. Some clinical trials on rodents have found treatment with GLP-1 agonists reduces alcohol consumption, eases symptoms of alcohol withdrawal and more.

Nevertheless, some investors are worried about the potential impact on brewers if such drugs reduce overall consumption.

