Why Booking Shares Could Rise 41% in a Slowing Travel Market

Travel can be hard, as anyone who has had a flight canceled recently can tell you. Booking Holdings makes investing in travel easy.
“Booking is more exposed to a structurally better market in Europe,” says Ramiz Chelat, a portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management, which owns the stock. “We tend to go for industry leaders with cleaner track records, and Booking stands out.
That's not the case in Europe, where Booking has the largest market share in a very fragmented business, according to Mordor Intelligence. Many hotels there are independently operated and have little choice but to use Booking. They also have higher margins—D.A.
Despite its success, Booking isn’t getting complacent. It’s betting on what it calls “connected travel,” providing everything from the flight and the hotel to the car that gets travelers to and from the airport. It’s also using artificial intelligence to make it easier for customers to find what they want.
The proof is in the financial results. Analysts forecast sales to grow at about 9.5% annually over the next three years to about $27.7 billion in 2026, according to FactSet, slightly slower than total bookings growth. Despite that, analysts expect operating margin to rise to just over 32% in 2026 from 30.9% this year, as sales growth outpaces increases in expenses such as marketing and salaries.
