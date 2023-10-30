Why Alex Rodriguez Is Grateful for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

Alex Rodriguez says that when he’s hiring, he looks for the same qualities George Steinbrenner sought for the New York Yankees., the 14-time Major League Baseball all-star, has established himself as a businessman since he left the dugout in 2016. He manages a variety of real estate holdings and companies under his investment firm, A-Rod Corp, including the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA team, which he co-owns.

"I just love to write," says Rodriguez, 48. "I always say the great teachers are even better students. And I would say I'm probably a 90% student, 10% mentor. I have a lot to learn. I feel like I'm just getting started in my journey." He says he has no set plans for the manuscript.

