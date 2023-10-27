Why Adelaide Might Secretly Be Australia’s Coolest City, According to Insiders

of South Australia, Adelaide offers an almost utopian alternative to the typical urban sprawl. A moat of lush parklands surrounds a one-square-mile city center full of shops and restaurants. Beyond that, leafy suburbs give way to the Adelaide Hills, where koalas roam, and to the sea.

Despite such a compact footprint, the city packs a serious culinary punch, thanks in part to easily accessed fresh seafood, the region’s profusion of produce and the nearby vineyards of the Barossa Valley. Recently, transplant chefs from China and Vietnam have infused the petite city of just over a million people with diverse flavors. Best of all, it’s supremely easy to wander Adelaide by foot, stumbling upon discoveries while enjoying long, post-food-coma strolls.

