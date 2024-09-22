Why A 38-Year-Old Earning A Six-Figure Salary Doesn't Have A College Fund For Her Son

Why a 38-year-old earning a 6-figure salary doesn't have a college fund for her son: ‘I expect him to get his own money'takes great pride in her work ethic . It's how she's been able to obtain her Ph.D., secure a six-figure salary and purchase a small portfolio of investment properties all within the last 10 years.
Her son has quite a bit of time before he'll start thinking about whether or not he even wants to go to college, and Tello-Trillo says maybe she'll change her mind. But here's why she's not eager to start saving for his higher education just yet.Harris raised 4 times more than Trump in donations for final election sprint
"My husband and I worked really hard for our money. And both parents also did," she says."They show us that you have to work hard for money, so that's what I want to show ."in the future. She doesn't want him to slack off in life because he knows he has a fortune coming his way through an inheritance.
"Leave the children enough so that they can do anything, but not enough that they can do nothing," he said in a 2021
College Funds Savings Personal Finance Work Ethic Parenting
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »
Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »