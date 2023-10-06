Why 5% bond yields could wreak havoc on the market

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose above 5% again on Friday, opening the door to the likelihood of a more sustainable rise above that mark and the risk that the benchmark 10-year yield also follows — moves which could wreak havoc across financial markets.
Read: Treasury yields are climbing: ‘There’s never really been such an attractive opportunity for fixed-income investments’ All three major stock indexes DJIA SPX COMP were higher in the New York afternoon even as yields climbed on everything from the 1-month T-bill BX:TMUBMUSD01M to the 30-year bond BX:TMUBMUSD30Y. The yield on the long bond traded at 4.9% after rising past 5% during the morning and the yield on the 10-year note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was up at almost 4.
Still, “a higher level of interest rates and yields is going to start having ramifications for broader markets at large,” leaving many investors hesitant to buy just about anything due to the volatility, Daly said via phone on Friday, after the release of September’s hot payrolls data. headtopics.com
Friday’s data, which showed the U.S. creating 336,000 new jobs last month or almost double what economists had expected, is opening the door to a possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Nov. 1.
The next day, high-grade corporate-credit spreads widened for a seventh consecutive session. headtopics.com