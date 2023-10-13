Why 1, 2, 3, All Eyes On Me Was Trending On TikTok (& Where To Watch The School Shooting Short Film)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While movies that trend on TikTok are not exactly a new phenomenon, not many of them are quite like 1, 2, 3, All Eyes On Me. 1, 2, 3, All Eyes On Me is a 15-minute short film directed by Emil Gallardo that follows a teacher named Ms.

The short film was released in 2020 and won various awards and prizes at various film festivals like Austin, Magnolia Independent, New York Latino, and Pasadena International. However, 1, 2, 3, All Eyes on Me appears to have a split reaction amongst audiences because while it has an 8.0/10 rating on IMDB, it has an audience score of 57% on Rotten Tomatoes.

1, 2, 3 Is Available To Stream On Max Not only is 1, 2, 3, All Eyes on Me available to stream on Max, but the streaming service also provides a featurette about the making of the short film that includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from Emil Gallardo. headtopics.com

Gallardo explains that he did this because he wanted to depict a school shooting as realistically as possible. It's a testament to his skilled direction and the cast's acting abilities that they accomplished this so well the short film was trending on TikTok, but is also a disturbing commentary about the prevalence of gun violence in schools.

