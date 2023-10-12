Who witnessed Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing in Las Vegas? Here's what we know

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows the bullet-riddled car in which rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996, in Las Vegas. Duane"Keffe D" Davis, 60, was arrested Sept. 29, 2023, and charged with orchestrating the drive-by shooting of Shakur near the Las Vegas Strip that also wounded rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight.

Here's what we know about who was in both vehicles from authorities, court records, grand jury testimony, interviews and Davis' 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend."His death came as his fourth solo album, “All Eyez on Me,” remained on the charts, with some 5 million copies sold. He also used the stage names 2Pac and Makaveli. As an actor, he starred in several films.

Two of the rapper's siblings, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur and Mopreme Shakur, have criticized authorities for inaction and slowness in charging anyone with their brother’s death before now.Knight founded Death Row Records, a Los Angeles-based music label that represented Shakur at the time of his death. Knight's moniker was shortened from “Sugar Bear,” his nickname growing up in Compton. headtopics.com

Shortly before the drive-by shooting, Anderson was beaten in a brawl at the MGM Grand casino involving Shakur and associates, including Knight. Authorities, authors and Davis himself say the shooting was an act of retaliation for beating up Anderson.

Davis said he obtained a handgun from an associate and tossed it into the back seat of the Cadillac but did not say who fired the fatal shots. Anderson was sitting in the backseat of the car, behind his uncle. headtopics.com

“We were never able to identify the person who rented the car, where it was rented from, and then when it comes to the gun, we have never recovered as of this date, the weapon that was used in the murder," Mogg said in testimony to the grand jury.

Who witnessed Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing in Las Vegas? Here's what we knowDuane “Keffe D” Davis is the last living suspect in one of hip-hop's most enduring mysteries — the 1996 death of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas. Police say Davis orchestrated the killing in a drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip. He is now jailed on a murder charge. On Sept.

