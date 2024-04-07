Who Will Be the Next James Bond? Aaron Taylor-Johnson Rumored to Be Offered the Role

Who on earth will be the next James Bond ? It’s a question that’s been on the lips of the film industry’s kingmakers since Daniel Craig first discussed hanging up his tuxedo. Now that he has, following his fifth outing as the martini-sipping secret agent in No Time to Die, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive once again.

Among those who were being spoken of as strong possibilities? Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton’s dashing Duke of Hastings; Henry Golding, who won hearts in Crazy Rich Asians; and Lashana Lynch, who took on the 007 code name in the latest blockbuster while Bond was in exile. Then, in November 2022, reports emerged that Nowhere Boy’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson had also become one of the frontrunners, after impressing the franchise’s producer, Barbara Broccoli, during a top-secret screen test. Now, over a year later, The Sun has reported that he’s been “formally offered the job,” though a production insider has told BBC News that there is “no truth in the rumor

James Bond Aaron Taylor-Johnson Next Actor Rumors Film Industry

