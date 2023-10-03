| Who will be the Dalai Lama’s successor? China won’t have a say.

A Tibetan man carries a portrait of Panchen Lama Gendun Choekyi Nyima as a portrait of the Dalai Lama stands in the background, in Kathmandu, Nepal, in April 2012. (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)Exiled Tibetan writer and publisher Bhuchung D. Sonam, the co-founder of TibetWrites and its imprint Blackneck Books, lives in Dharamshala, India.

One evening in late 1989, the principal of our school came running onto the football ground shouting something about the Nobel Prize. Having never heard of such a thing, we looked at one another, puzzled by his excitement. Soon enough, we learned that thehe often claims

he is “a simple Buddhist monk,” the Dalai Lama is a radical thinker with a formidable intellect who wants humanity to turn from self-centered consumerism to compassion. In a world divided by politics, war, displacement and hunger — worsened by an apocalyptic environmental crisis — his messages of universal responsibility and the interconnectedness of all things resonate.For Tibetans, the Dalai Lama is also our spiritual head and leader of our struggle for freedom from Chinese rule. Photos of him grace smoky huts in the Himalayas and plush apartments in Manhattan, and are displayed at local Indian shops and in taxis in Dharamshala, India, where he has been living in exile for more than six decades.

he is “a simple Buddhist monk,” the Dalai Lama is a radical thinker with a formidable intellect who wants humanity to turn from self-centered consumerism to compassion. In a world divided by politics, war, displacement and hunger — worsened by an apocalyptic environmental crisis — his messages of universal responsibility and the interconnectedness of all things resonate.For Tibetans, the Dalai Lama is also our spiritual head and leader of our struggle for freedom from Chinese rule. Photos of him grace smoky huts in the Himalayas and plush apartments in Manhattan, and are displayed at local Indian shops and in taxis in Dharamshala, India, where he has been living in exile for more than six decades. My late nun aunt kept scores of photos of the Dalai Lama in her 7-by-7-foot room. He was the center of her world, as he is for millions of Tibetans.To the leaders of China, however, he is a dangerous person. One of them once called him a “wolf in monk’s robes.” And despite his repeated calls for nonviolence and coexistence, they continue to label him a “separatist.” For decades, they have tried to malign him with vitriolic rhetoric and economic sanctions against countries that invite and host him. Worst of all is what lies ahead: China now plans to interfere in the selection of his successor., the reincarnation of the previous Panchen Lama and one of the highest authorities in the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism, disappeared. The boy’s family members were arrested and, to this day, their whereabouts also remain unknown. As a college-going young man at the time, I was filled with rage. We took to the streets, staged hunger strikes and appealed to the United Nations. China did nothing.For three centuries, Dalai Lamas and Panchen Lamas have played a key role in recognizing each other’s reincarnations. So, calculating that one way to control the selection of the next Dalai Lama is through the Panchen Lama, Beijing installed its own Panchen. But China’s dry run hasn’t gone well. Tibetans call him “Gyami Panchen” or Chinese Panchen and consider him a fake. He lives in Beijing and, during his occasional visits to Tibet, he is accompanied by a posse of official media, security personnel and pro-Beijing Tibetan monks to create a facade of legitimacy. The Chinese government has toBeijing has worked to establish its legitimacy and control over Tibet by enticing Tibetans with financial offers and, at the same time, launching “reeducation campaigns” and installing high-tech “grid system” surveillance as well as grassroots security groups such as “Red Armband Patrols” to monitor daily life and create a sense of fear and intimidation. One old monk who spent years in a Chinese jail said he feels sorry for them. “The Chinese only know how to wield guns and create terror,” he said. “All the propaganda they bellow is worth less than a glob of my sputum.”China has never won the hearts of Tibetans. And now it plans to select their 15th Dalai Lama and Sinicize the young generation via education., where they are instructed in Mandarin with little access to their family and culture. Depriving Tibetans of their identity and criminalizing any demonstrations of allegiance to the Dalai Lama — including celebrating his birthday on social media or keeping his photo as phone wallpaper — are also part of Beijing’s multipronged strategy. The Chinese leaders seem to imagine that a puppet Dalai Lama and a pliable young generation of Tibetans will bring an end to the Tibet issue., decreeing that only the Communist Party has the right to choose reincarnations of Buddhist lamas. It stated that “the selection process cannot be influenced by any group or individual from outside the country,” clearly referring to the 14th Dalai Lama himself. This sets the stage for catastrophe. Tibetans’ connection to the Dalai Lamas dates to the 15th century. The successive Dalai Lamas have been the core of Tibetan politics and religion for nearly 400 years.When China nevertheless installs its 15th Dalai Lama, it will offend Tibetans on a scale that Beijing hasn’t yet witnessed. And I am certain this will have consequences. Peaceful Tibetan protests have transitioned from street demonstrations in the 1980s to. “There is no way to further endure this Chinese occupation, its terrible rule, this torture without trace,” wrote an 18-year-old self-immolator in hisThe succession is not merely a Tibetan affair. China selecting the next Dalai Lama will have geopolitical implications, particularly for India, which has a substantial Buddhist population and shares a long border with Tibet under China. Tibet’s stability is crucial, too, for more than 1 billion people in Asia who depend on water flowing from the Tibetan Plateau., have proclaimed that the Tibetan people and the Dalai Lama have sole authority over the choice of his successor. But such support needs to become stronger and more strategic. Each country has its national interest at the core, but standing up for truth is an investment with assured good returns; it demonstrates virtues such as trust and respect that autocratic states such as China acutely lack.As a Tibetan in exile, I believe we will have our own Dalai Lama and hold onto our dream of a free Tibet. The Dalai Lama has said hisin a free country and that “no recognition or acceptance should be given to a candidate chosen for political ends by anyone, including those in the People’s Republic of China.”

To preempt any meddling or maneuvering from China, the Dalai Lama should appoint a successor who would be recognized as his “emanation.” This way of identifying reincarnations, called ma-dhey tulkuhas historical precedence, and it would ensure a smooth and legitimate succession, with international support. This person would continue the work the present Dalai Lama has started.

Perhaps one day my grandchildren will get to witness the emanated Dalai Lama being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, too. Probably they will already know what that is.