Who voted to oust McCarthy as speaker? See the final tally of the House roll call

Here's what the roll call looked like for House Resolution 757, the measure"declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant."Though McCarthy had the support of most House Republicans, there were enough opponents within his party to cost him the speakership.

"The reason Kevin McCarthy went down today is because nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy," Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida told reporters after the vote. Eight Republican members, including Gaetz, voted to oust McCarthy. They were:Rep. Ken Buck of ColoradoRep. Eli Crane of ArizonaRep. Nancy Mace of South CarolinaDid any Democrats vote to keep McCarthy as speaker of the House?

All 208 Democrats in attendance voted against McCarthy. Not a single Democrat voted in favor of keeping him as House speaker. Before the vote, the House Democratic leadership urged their caucus to vote"yes" on the motion to vacate.

"Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair," Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York wrote to his caucus. headtopics.com

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said her party would be unanimous in voting against McCarthy.

"We are following our leader, and we are not saving Kevin McCarthy," she said. Three Republicans and four Democrats were not present for the vote. Among them was Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker, who is in San Franciso to attend