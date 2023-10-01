- Who's Still With Kody Brown?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Sister Wives season 18 has been exploring the breakdown of Kody Brown's relationship with his wives, but not all of them are still married to him.

Sister Wives season 18 has been exploring the breakdown of Kody Brown's relationship with his wives, but not all of them are still married to him. Kody and his four wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown, and their polygamous family became reality TV royalty when TLC's Sister Wives premiered in 2010. For 10 years, fans watched as Kody and his wives raised their kids and scaled through their relationship hurdles. However, just like the COVID-19 pandemic affected many people worldwide in 2021, that period also defined Kody's relationship with his wives.

Kody's decision to spend almost 15 months at Robyn's house while neglecting his other wives exposed the relationship cracks and resentment that had been suppressed in the Brown family for years. After years of trying to hold on to the marriage, Christine Brown became the first wife to leave Kody in Sister Wives season 17. While the season also hinted at more problems for Kody and his other wives, fans have had to wait to see it play out on the screens. Although there have been many more relationship breakdowns between Kody and his remaining wives, fans are only just watching it on the much anticipated Sister Wives season 18.Kody Has Three Wives Left In Season 18 (But Not Offscreen) Although Sister Wives season 18 only premiered on 20 August 2023, the producers are using footage from November 2021 forward, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. Due to the period of the footage used for Sister Wives season 18, only Christine had left Kody. Onscreen, Kody remained married to Janelle, Meri, and Robyn. However, off-screen, as at the time of Sister Wives season 18 premiere, Robyn is the only wife Kody has left.

In December 2022, Janelle revealed she and Kody had been separated for months during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special. A month later, Meri and Kody released a joint statement announcing they had decided to permanently terminate their marriage. Nonetheless, Sister Wives season 18 will explore the breakdown of Kody's relationship with his two wives, Janelle and Meri, and the impact of Christine's exit from the family.

Will Kody & Robyn Stay Together? After Robyn joined the Brown family as Kody's fourth wife, she gradually took over as the patriarch's favorite wife. She had no issues monopolizing Kody's time and affection, further affecting his relationship with the other wives. Robyn enjoyed being the center of attention and lording it over the other wives. However, since Meri, Janelle, and Christine have all left, Robyn has found herself in a monogamous marriage to Kody.

Although having Kody all to herself might have been her ultimate goal, having no one to compete with might bore Robyn out of the marriage. Robyn has constantly spoken of her disappointment about the exits of her co-wives since Sister Wives season 18 premiered. She has also talked about Kody's emotional instability since his other wives left. While Robyn has not shown any indication of following in the footsteps of Janelle, Meri, and Christine, it remains to be seen just how much longer she'll be able to stay in the marriage.Sources: Showbiz Cheatsheet