Who Prunes SPOILER in the Loki Season 2 Premiere?

The first episode of Loki's second season is finally here. The premiere dropped on Disney+ tonight and picked up right where the first season left off. The episode sees Loki (Tom Hiddleston) timeslipping between different points in the TVA. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! When Loki finally reunites with Mobius (Owen Wilson) in the correct timeline, they seek help to stop the timeslipping.
OB tells Loki he will need to prune himself so he can be pulled back together. As Mobius heads into the Temporal Loom to begin the process, Loki timeslips again, presumably in the future, where he is reunited with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). However, their moment is short-lived as someone prunes Loki from behind, allowing him to connect with Mobuis in the Temprial Loom.
If Loki does in fact see Sylvie in the future, it means one of his allies such as Mobius, OB, Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), or Casey (Eugene Cordero) could have been waiting for him, ready to prune him, knowing what went on in the past. Alternatively, it could have been one of Loki's enemies such as Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). headtopics.com
What Is Loki Season 2 About?Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact.