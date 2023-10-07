Who Petrified Humanity? - Dr. Stone's Biggest Mystery Explained

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning: contains spoilers for Dr. STONE!After 228 chapters, Dr. STONE finally reveals the mystery behind the petrification of Planet Earth that kickstarted the science adventure drama featured in the pages of Shonen Jump.

Dr. STONE - written by Riichiro Inagaki with art by Boichi - begins with Earth struck by the greatest calamity in history. A "petrifying beam" traverses the length of the planet, encasing all living beings in stone and turning them into statues.

The Medusa Devices Petrified Humanity Themselves The "Kingdom of Science" founded by Senku and his friends first learns of the existence of this being when they activate a powerful radio tower, picking up a Morse code signal repeating the same word: "Why?" They dub the source "Why-man" and confirm they are in fact an enemy when they try to use the group's radio... headtopics.com

The threat of Why-man is just too big to be ignored, as all their labors to rebuild civilization will be rendered pointless if the Why-man manages to activate a petrification beam again. Many years pass, in which Senku forges an alliance with a former enemy who is the only one on his level of intelligence, American scientist Dr.

On the Moon's surface there is a "black spot," first located by Kohaku using a satellite built by the Kingdom of Science. Arriving there, the group finds out that the spot is made by a huge mass of writhing, swirling Medusa devices. Humanity's enemy, Why-man, is none other than the Medusas themselves. headtopics.com

How Did Dr. STONE End? Dr. STONE's final chapter (#232) was released on March 7, 2022. Senku was able to communicate with the Medusa devices, still going by "Why-man." He managed to convince the machine lifeforms that petrifying humanity would never actually get them what they truly wanted: maintenance and the construction of more Medusa units.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Experts Predict the Future of Technology, AI & HumanityWIRED asked experts from all corners of society and academia to answer questions about the future of technology, artificial intelligence, and humanity itself.

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity CEO on leave after wife handled charity’s land purchaseIn-depth reporting that exposes corruption, wrongdoing and the waste of taxpayer dollars throughout Texas.

Jelling Stone analysis reveals runestone carver's name and identifies a powerful Viking queenKristina Killgrove is an archaeologist with specialties in ancient human skeletons and science communication. Her academic research has appeared in numerous scientific journals, while her news stories and essays have been published in venues such as Forbes, Mental Floss and Smithsonian. Kristina earned a doctorate in anthropology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and also holds bachelor's and master's degrees in classical archaeology.



Emma Stone Looks Like a Sexy Inspector Gadget in a Double-Trench MinidressOn October 4, Emma Stone attended a screening of her short film 'Bleat' wearing a tailored minidress designed to look like two trench coats.

Robin D. Stone, LMHCRobin D. Stone, LMHC, is a psychotherapist in private practice at Positive Psychology Associates in Manhattan.

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt win 20th straight game in drubbing of HersheyHigh School Sports