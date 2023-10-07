Who Petrified Humanity? - Dr. Stone's Biggest Mystery Explained

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning: contains spoilers for Dr. STONE!After 228 chapters, Dr. STONE finally reveals the mystery behind the petrification of Planet Earth that kickstarted the science adventure drama featured in the pages of Shonen Jump.
Dr. STONE - written by Riichiro Inagaki with art by Boichi - begins with Earth struck by the greatest calamity in history. A "petrifying beam" traverses the length of the planet, encasing all living beings in stone and turning them into statues.
The Medusa Devices Petrified Humanity Themselves The "Kingdom of Science" founded by Senku and his friends first learns of the existence of this being when they activate a powerful radio tower, picking up a Morse code signal repeating the same word: "Why?" They dub the source "Why-man" and confirm they are in fact an enemy when they try to use the group's radio... headtopics.com
The threat of Why-man is just too big to be ignored, as all their labors to rebuild civilization will be rendered pointless if the Why-man manages to activate a petrification beam again. Many years pass, in which Senku forges an alliance with a former enemy who is the only one on his level of intelligence, American scientist Dr.
On the Moon's surface there is a "black spot," first located by Kohaku using a satellite built by the Kingdom of Science. Arriving there, the group finds out that the spot is made by a huge mass of writhing, swirling Medusa devices. Humanity's enemy, Why-man, is none other than the Medusas themselves. headtopics.com
How Did Dr. STONE End? Dr. STONE's final chapter (#232) was released on March 7, 2022. Senku was able to communicate with the Medusa devices, still going by "Why-man." He managed to convince the machine lifeforms that petrifying humanity would never actually get them what they truly wanted: maintenance and the construction of more Medusa units.