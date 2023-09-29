Who killed Tupac Shakur? What we know about the rapper’s murder investigation, almost 30 years later

Shakur was shot multiple times in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, while leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. In 2014, Chris Carroll, a retired sergeant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the first police officer to arrive at the scene of Shakur’s drive-by murder,about the rapper’s last few words.

Carroll attempted to get a "dying declaration" of a potential suspect from Shakur, but the musician didn't budge, he said.

At the time of his fatal shooting, he was in a car with former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight when a white Cadillac with “two or three males inside” pulled up beside them and fired shots into the passenger side of their car, investigators said at the time. Details are vague, however, because those riding in Shakur’s 10-car entourage have not been forthcoming as witnesses.died from his injuriesShakur was the intended target of the shooting that ultimately led to his death, authorities said at the time.

“Thirteen or 14 rounds were fired; almost all went into the passenger side of the vehicle,” a Las Vegas police spokesman said at the time. “We feel pretty sure that Shakur was the target.”

After retirement, Carroll said he felt he had more freedom to speak about the homicide case without being reprimanded, he told Vegas Seven magazine at the time.

“And then I saw in his face, in his movements, all of a sudden in the snap of a finger, he changed,” Carroll said. “And he went from struggling to speak, being noncooperative, to an ‘I’m at peace’ type of thing. Just like that … He went from fighting to ‘I can’t do it.’ And when he made that transition, he looked at me, and he’s looking right in my eyes. And that’s when I looked at him and said one more time, ‘Who shot you?’ … He looked at me and he took a breath to get the words out, and he opened his mouth, and I thought I was actually going to get some cooperation. And then the words came out: ‘F**k you.’ After that, he started gurgling and slipping out of consciousness.”

Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in"All Eyez on Me." (Summit Entertainment)ExpandProperty records show the target of the July search was a home on Maple Shade Street in Henderson, Nevada, that belongs to Paula Clemons, who is married to Davis.

Davis is a self-proclaimed witness to the shooting that killed Shakur and is believed to be the uncle of Orlando Anderson, who has long been suspected of being involved in the murder, a charge he denied to CNN before his death in a gang-related shooting in 1998.

The affidavit requesting the warrant, obtained by CNN, shows police were looking for, among other items, “notes, writings, ledgers, and other handwritten or typed documents concerning television shows, documentaries, YouTube episodes, book manuscripts, and movies concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

Items seized from the Las Vegas home included several tablets, an iPhone, five computers and a copy of the memoir Davis authored detailing street gang life and the murder of Shakur.Shakur was, in Harlem, New York. He and his sister were raised by a single mother, former Black Panther member Afeni Shakur, until the trio moved to Baltimore where Shakur enrolled at the Baltimore School for the Arts. The family soon moved again to Marin City, California. Despite moving around quite a bit in his youth, Shakur considered nearby Oakland his home.

“I give all my love to Oakland, if I’ma claim somewhere I’ma claim Oakland, even if I don’t live there,” Shakur said in a 1993 interview.

The rapper released 11 platinum albums: four during his career and seven others released posthumously. His first album, “2Pacalypse Now” debuted on November 1991.

Before his music career, Shakur wrote poetry and outside of music, the artist had roles in films like “Poetic Justice” and “Above the Rim.”

While serving a prison sentence in 1995, Knight, co-founder and then CEO of Death Row Records, visited Shakur and offered to pay his bail on the condition he would sign on to his label. Shakur agreed and signed on the dotted line.

You can’t talk about Shakur’s life without talking about Christopher Wallace, famously known as “The Notorious B.I.G” or “Biggie Smalls,”.

The two superstars – who were once friends – were symbols of the East Coast-West Coast hip-hop rivalry, which pitted Shakur’s recording label, Death Row Records, against Wallace’s.

Tupac’s fifth album, “Don Killuminati: The Seven Day Theory,” was released November 1996, eight weeks after his death.

Although Shakur’s career only lasted five years, his life and music have heavily influenced pop culture,