Who Is Zaniac? Explaining 'Loki' Season 2's Weirdest Easter Egg

Loki is widely known as one of the weirdest shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Season 2's introduction of Zaniac, also known as Brad Wolfe (Rafael Casal), may be one of the weirdest character appearances yet. Yes, in case you were wondering, Zaniac is an actual character from Marvel Comics and is certainly one of the more obscure ones.

Strangely enough, this feature film's star is Hunter X-5 — one of the Minutemen loyalists who debuted in the Season 2 premiere. For whatever reason, Hunter X-5 decided to desert his post as a Time Variance Authority officer to live his own free life on the Sacred Timeline now that the multiverse is running rampant.

Wolfe has clearly grown attached to his new life as a movie star, but before he gets to enjoy the premiere of his new movie Zaniac, he gets an unexpected visit from Loki and Mobius. Sylvie may not be in this particular spot of the timeline, but seeing as how X-5's team was instructed to find her, Loki and Mobius have a suspicion that Wolfe knows where their lost companion is. headtopics.com

Loki and Mobius spend a good bulk of the episode questioning and interrogating Wolfe, but the combative prisoner proves to be quite a handful. Eventually, after tricking him with some mock torture intimidation, Wolfe takes them to 1980s Oklahoma where Sylvie is working at a local McDonald's.

Who Is Zaniac in Marvel Comics? The fearsome Zaniac made his first and last appearance in the 1980s comic run of Thor, where he would become a minor villain that still served as a competent physical threat to the God of Thunder. Like many villains in the Marvel Multiverse, Brad Wolfe's tragic backstory began at a young age at home, where he lived in an abusive childhood setting. headtopics.com

Method acting is taken to a whole new level when a seemingly normal day of filming takes a turn for the worse. A freak accident leads to an explosion of chemicals, almost all of which are plastered onto Wolfe's body while he's wearing his monstrous Zaniac costume and makeup.

