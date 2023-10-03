Who is Steve Scalise? No. 2 House Republican could replace McCarthy as speaker

“Steve Scalise is our leader. If he wants it, then I think that it’s likely that he will be the leader — the speaker nominee,” Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) told reporters Tuesday, according to Politico. “I would probably vote for Steve Scalise,” Gaetz said Monday, while adding that there are probably 100 members of the Republican caucus that he would support.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) indicated Tuesday that he will nominate former President Donald Trump to be the next House speaker. House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is another name likely to emerge. Stefanik is the highest-ranking GOP woman in Congress and ally to 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner Donald Trump.

House members are not bound to vote solely for nominated individuals, and the winner must win by a simple majority of those who vote for a candidate (meaning “present” votes lower the threshold of support needed).

Read more:

nypost »

Top Republican Rep. Steve Scalise working behind the scenes to replace Kevin McCarthy as speakerHouse Majority Leader Steve Scalise is already making calls to shore up support for him to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker of the House of Representatives.

House Speaker Emmer? Scalise? Here Are Rumored Successors If House Sacks McCarthyHouse Democrats are expected to join a group of far-right Republicans to vote in favor of ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

House Speaker Emmer? Scalise? Here Are Rumored Successors As House Removes McCarthy.Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was removed as House speaker in a historic vote Tuesday.

Video: House votes to remove McCarthy as Speaker of the HouseAfter a historic vote, the House of Representatives voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House.

Alderman, residents upset over plan to house migrants in Chicago park field houseAld. Chris Taliaferro (29th) was set to hold a meeting Tuesday night to address the news he says he himself only recently learned about.

Watch: House votes on removing Kevin McCarthy as House SpeakerSpeaker Kevin McCarthy’s grip on the gavel was at serious risk Tuesday as the House appeared to have the votes needed to remove him from the speaker’s office. The dramatic showdown forced by McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he…

“Steve Scalise is our leader. If he wants it, then I think that it’s likely that he will be the leader — the speaker nominee,” Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) told reporters Tuesday, according to Politico. “I would probably vote for Steve Scalise,” Gaetz said Monday, while adding that there are probably 100 members of the Republican caucus that he would support. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (left) and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik are two reps who could enter the race to be the next speaker.House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) and House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) as possible successors to McCarthy.

Here’s what happens next after House removed Kevin McCarthy as speaker

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) indicated Tuesday that he will nominate former President Donald Trump to be the next House speaker.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), who voted in favor of ousting McCarthy, suggested on Monday Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) would also make a good speaker.

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is another name likely to emerge. Stefanik is the highest-ranking GOP woman in Congress and ally to 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner Donald Trump.

It’s unclear if any of those potential candidates would put themselves forward.a candidate forum on Oct. 10 and an election by the full House is slated to take place on Oct. 11.Since McCarthy’s ouster, Scalise has reportedly called conservatives who opposed the former House speaker and the Republican delegations of Texas and Florida.Lawmakers can nominate any individual they wish for the speaker position, followed by a roll call vote.

House members are not bound to vote solely for nominated individuals, and the winner must win by a simple majority of those who vote for a candidate (meaning “present” votes lower the threshold of support needed).

Video shows moment beloved activist, poet randomly stabbed to death in front of girlfriend on NYC street

Woman killed by chocolate from palm reader who gave her a grim prophecy

The viral Home Depot 12-foot skeleton is already in stock for Halloween 2023

Fall fitness find: Save $150 on the SNODE water rowing machine this week on Amazon

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

Britney Spears teases sequel to ‘Woman in Me’ memoir after messy Sam Asghari split

All the celebrities at Paris Fashion Week September 2023: Sydney Sweeney, Paris Hilton and moreScalise, 57, has represented Louisiana's 1st Congressional District in the lower chamber since 2008 and currently serves as the House Majority leader.Scalise nearly died in June 2017 after he was shot by a left-wing fanatic while practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game in Virginia, but has since made a full recovery.House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (left) and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik are two reps who could enter the race to be the next speaker.Since McCarthy’s ouster, Scalise has reportedly called conservatives who opposed the former House speaker and the Republican delegations of Texas and Florida.