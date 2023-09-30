Who is Roberta from ‘The Golden Bachelor?’ More about the woman everyone’s talking about

One of the contestants on 'The Golden Bachelor' mentioned a woman named Roberta during the season premiere. Here's what you need to know about her Here’s what you need to know about the woman who everyone is talking — and crying — about. Warning: This post contains spoilers for last nights episode of “The Golden Bachelor.

” So if you want to avoid spoilers, you might want to skip over the next few paragraphs of this article.

All of the cast members of “The Golden Bachelor” are between the ages of 60 and 75. Many of them have experienced the loss of a spouse or have gone through a divorce. Some cast members have also experienced hardship in a different way., a 71-year-old retired teacher from Florida, gave a shoutout to her friend of more than 60 years named Roberta during her introduction to Gerry.

It was revealed that Roberta was a longtime “Bachelor” fan, who had been fighting cancer at home, even though she was never on the show herself. Ellen mentioned during the show that Unfortunately, Roberta died on Sept. 10, 2023, days before Ellen began filming the show. At the end of the premiere, it was mentioned that Roberta had passed away..The couple had been married for 43 years. headtopics.com

Read more:

njdotcom »

The Golden Bachelor Cast Includes the Mom of a Former BachelorMeet the women vying for Gerry’s heart.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Everything to Expect From New Seasons‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is returning alongside new ‘The Bachelor’ spinoff, 'The Golden Bachelor.' ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ premieres at 9 p.m. EST on ABC and ‘The Golden Bachelor’ premieres at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.\r



‘Golden Bachelor’ Might Be Even Raunchier Than Regular ‘Bachelor’Thursday’s premiere gave us one woman in her 70th “birthday suit,” another who’s “very comfortable with six inches,” and even… a suggestive chicken dance?!

‘The Golden Bachelor’ premieres tonight (9/28/23): How to watch with a free live stream'The Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner, 71, in the Bachelor franchise spin-off.

The Bachelor in Paradise Cast Includes So Many Villains From Past Bachelor ShowsFour former Bachelorettes were on this season.

'Golden Bachelor' viewers cry minutes into the premiere — and have the memes to prove it'BRB. I’m sobbing already.'