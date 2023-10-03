Who is Patrick McHenry, Kevin McCarthy’s replacement as House speaker?

Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) was named speaker pro tempore after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted as House speaker. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) was named acting House speaker Tuesday after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in a historic first, was ousted from the role in a 216-210 vote that saw hard-right Republicans joined by Democrats to expel him.

Keeping up with politics is easy with The 5-Minute Fix Newsletter, in your inbox weekdays. McHenry will serve until a leader to replace McCarthy is chosen. McCarthy had designated McHenry as a potential successor, according to Housethat require the speaker to make a secret list of representatives that could act as speaker pro tempore, or temporary speaker, in case of a vacancy.

