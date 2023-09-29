Who is Duane Davis, the suspect arrested in Tupac's murder?

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. A grand jury indicted Duane Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Journalist Lena Nozizwe, who has followed the investigation on her podcast 'Tupac's Murder Was His Case,' joins CBS News to unpack Davis' relationship with Shakur.

