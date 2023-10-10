Who is Bill Belichick without Tom Brady? A coach at a loss.

Bill Belichick wobbles atop his pedestal now, an acclaimed coach with expiring brilliance. During the first three years of his life after Tom Brady,. They have a 1-4 record. They lost their last two games by a combined score of 72-3, the most lopsided defeats of Belichick’s career. Their offense averages 11 points a game and threatens to ruin young quarterback Mac Jones.

Who is Belichick without Brady? It’s an unfair question to which you already know the answer. His record is not good: an 80-92 record, two postseason appearances, one playoff victory as the Cleveland Browns coach during the 1994 season.

In the 10-plus seasons Belichick has coached without Brady, his teams have finished with double-digit victories just three times. That includes an 11-5 campaign in 2008, whenafter Brady tore up his left knee. New England didn’t make the playoffs that season, but it may have been Belichick’s best coaching job. headtopics.com

As Brady grew into stardom, Belichick and the front office were able to think about talent and roster construction differently. They valued dependability over sheer athleticism. They were ruthless in salary cap management. If they had holes on offense, Brady could cover them.

Now, they have whatever remains of Jones after all the struggles. Beyond the quarterback, the roster is poorly constructed, which may be Belichick’s biggest problem. If the 71-year-old continues past this season, his dual role as coach and top football executive must be revisited. The Patriots had just one all-pro last season, punt returner Marcus Jones. headtopics.com

As Belichick stumbles, you’re left to reflect on his entire journey. He’s still a mastermind, but with Brady long gone, there’s no one to reflect the ingenuity. The coach needed that anchor more than he will ever admit.

