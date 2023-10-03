Who could succeed Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the US House?

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) walks back to his office from the House Chamber surrounded by reporters and cameras hours before a House vote that could determine his future as Speaker of the House, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 3, 2023.
Gaetz voted for Trump to be the speaker during multiple rounds of the January vote and noted to reporters on Monday that the speaker does not need to be a member of Congress. Representative Andy Ogles polled his followers on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday to ask who should be the speaker, and included Trump as one of the options.House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is the Democratic leader and garnered more votes than McCarthy during 11 rounds of voting in the speaker's election.
Democrats say they won't step in to save McCarthy from effort to oust himWASHINGTON - House Democrats will not vote to save House Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster vote ahead as he confronts GOP criticsSpeaker Kevin McCarthy is confronting his hard-right critics head-on as he faces a historic challenge to oust him from leadership.