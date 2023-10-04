Who could replace Kevin McCarthy as the next speaker of the House? Republicans look for options

Here are the GOP lawmakers who could mount a bid for the speakership:As the majority leader, Scalise is currently the second-ranking Republican in the House. If he seeks and wins the gavel, it would set off a reshuffling of the House GOP leadership ranks, since the position of majority leader would be vacant.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise listens during a press conference at the Capitol on July 18, 2023.Scalise appears to have earned the endorsement of at least one member of GOP leadership. Majority Whip Tom Emmer told reporters Tuesday that Scalise"would be a great speaker." Emmer would be in line to run for majority leader if Scalise ascends to the speaker's office.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican who unilaterally forced the vote to remove McCarthy, also indicated to reporters earlier this week that Scalise could be a good candidate to fill the vacant speaker seat.

Gaetz said he wouldn't"pass over" Scalise because of his blood cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment."Jordan serves as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and Weaponization of the Federal Government Select Subcommittee, which was created after Republicans took control of the House in January. headtopics.com

Though Jordan and fellow conservatives often sparred with Boehner, Jordan became an ally of McCarthy's. He spoke in support of McCarthy's candidacy for speaker in January and defended the embattled California Republican on Tuesday before the vote to remove him.

