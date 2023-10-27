Who are the victims of Maine mass shooting? A father and teenage son among the dead

LEWISTON, Maine - As family and friends of the victims of the Maine mass shootings learn the fate of their loved ones, we are learning more about those killed. At least 18 people died and 13 more were injured in a pair of mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday evening. Police say Robert Card opened fire inside both a bowling alley and a nearby bar; the manhunt for Card continues. According to Maine State Police, 7 people died at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley - six males and one female.

According to his father, Joseph Walker was killed as he went after the gunman with a butcher knife. Michael Deslauriers II, 51Michael Deslauriers was bowling with family and friends at Sparetime Recreation at the time of the shootings. Michael's father confirms he is one of the deceased. According to Michael Deslauriers Sr., his son and a friend made sure their wives and several children were safe before charging at the shooter. He said both men were killed.

