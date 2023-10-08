Who are the NFL's most impressive rookies? Debating Puka Nacua, Jalen Carter and others

season progresses into Week 5, we've witnessed a select group of rookies separate themselves from the pack of last year's draft class.."Bijan Robinson, man — averaging six yards a carry one receiving touchdown. instantly became the face of the franchise.", has given the Falcons offense an instant jolt.

"The Atlanta Falcons should be thrilled that they drafted this guy that can play multiple positions," said Vick. So far, Robinson has lived up to the expectations that were placed on him as the highly touted eighth-overall pick. Meanwhile, fifth-rounder Nacua slid under radars and has been a pleasant surprise forreceiver Julian Edelman."The thing that impresses me the most about Puka is his ability to gain quarterback Matthew Stafford's trust as a rookie.

Coming into this week, Nacua leads the NFL in receptions, and his 501 receiving yards is second in the league to NFL on FOX crew breaks down most impressive rookies between CJ Stroud, Bijan Robinson, Puka Nacua and more headtopics.com

"He's doing really good things, man. He's Offensive Rookie of the Year, I think, right now." said Edelman of Nacua.."Jalen Carter already in his rookie year is second in defensive tackle pressures in the NFL through four weeks."a year ago and is a game-wrecker. did the same thing on Monday night seven tackles and two sacks an interception.

