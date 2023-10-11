Who are the Hamas leaders behind the attacks on Israel?

The Israel Defense Forces singled out the top leadership of Hamas as part of its war on the militant group, with spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari saying this week: “We will not stop the effort to eliminate senior Hamas officials, this is a top priority.”Hamas, which the United States considers a terrorist organization, does not recognize Israel’s right to exist.

These are the latest in a long history of Israeli assassinations and attempts against Hamas’s most senior figures. Here’s what to know about the militant group’s top leadership. Ismail Haniyeh is the group’s political leader and has been based abroad since 2019; his whereabouts are not known. He was a key aide to the group’s founder, Ahmed Yassin, who was killed in an airstrike in 2004,Hamas came to power in Gaza in 2006 after defeating the rival Fatah political party, which controls most of the West Bank, in legislative elections. (No votes have been held since.

On Wednesday, Hamas’s representative in Lebanon, Ahmed Abdulhadi, told The Washington Post that Israeli forces this week struck Deif’s family’s house, killing his brother, as well as Deif’s home, which was empty at the time. headtopics.com

that Deif was behind Hamas’s strategy of firing rockets and building tunnels for fighters to infiltrate Israel. A former Israeli national security adviser, retired Gen. Giora Eiland, said at the time that Deif was Hamas’s decision-maker.Yahya Sinwar is Hamas’s political leader in Gaza. Born in 1962, Sinwar previously served as the leader of what would later become the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

He was imprisoned in Israel for the kidnap and murder of two Israeli soldiers in the late 1980s, before being released as part of a prisoner swap to secure the release of kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011, according to the State Department.they targeted Sinwar’s home and office in the south of the Gaza Strip during an uptick in hostilities in 2021. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas, will send Blinken to IsraelAt least 20 American citizens are unaccounted for, at least some of whom are Hamas hostages, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Hamas AttackIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Confirms Hostages as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Confirms Hostages as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas war updates: Troops mass at Gaza border; Hezbollah and Israel exchange shellingThe U.S. and Egypt are in talks over a potential humanitarian corridor for civilians in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli-Hamas conflict enters its fifth day.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Confirms Hostages as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.