Whitetail Buck Makes Miraculous Recovery from Broken Leg

A hardy whitetail buck was captured on a Wisconsin trail camera miraculously recovering from a severely broken leg in just a matter of weeks. The proliferation of trail cameras allows documentation of events in nature that humans typically won’t see and in this case, a young buck named Tino was recorded making a recovery from a bad injury. The video begins on November 28 with Tino unable to put any weight on the leg whatsoever.

His leg is visibly broken but despite the pain, he soldiers on as he continues to graze with his fellow deer. Fast forward a couple of weeks later and Tino is still struggling, barely able to walk. However, by the end of 2023 he is looking a little better and even chasing a few female deer. But by January 19, Tino is captured on trail camera walking. The injured front right leg is now barely noticeable as he continues to graze in his snowy Wisconsin woods

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



petapixel / 🏆 527. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Masters Of The Air Finale's White Horse That Buck Sees Explained By EPThe white horse's journey is similar to Buck's.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Big Thief’s Buck Meek Tells Us How to Write a Love SongBuck Meek, the guitarist for Big Thief and a solo musician in his own right, sat down with us to discuss love, ego, and made-up words.

Source: InterviewMag - 🏆 484. / 51 Read more »

Buck: Congress is a 'dysfunctional place' and he's 'happy to move on''We have a spiraling debt, all kinds of out-of-control problems, and we focus on messaging bills that get us nowhere,' he said.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Ken Buck expresses relief to leave Congress: ‘Dysfunctional place’Former Colorado Rep. Ken Buck showed no remorse for leaving the House, even as his Republican Party faces an even slighter majority in the chamber. Buck appeared on This Week on Sunday in his first television interview since his retirement on Friday.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Republican Rep. Ken Buck Calls House Impeachment Inquiry into Biden a 'Sideshow'Outgoing Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) said the Republican-led House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden’s possible involvement with his son Hunter’s business deals was a “sideshow” that needed to end.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Outgoing GOP Rep. Buck: Biden Impeachment Inquiry a ‘Sideshow’ — We Need to to ‘Move On’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »