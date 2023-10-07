The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Frei did not face a shot on goal in posting his shutout for the Sounders (13-9-11), who would have clinched a top-four seed in the Western Conference with a victory. Seattle extends its unbeaten streak at home to eight, going 3-0-5 in the run.

The Sounders are 8-0-2 in their last 10 home matches with Vancouver (12-10-11) in all competitions, outscoring the Whitecaps 24-4. The Whitecaps entered play with 54 goals this season, tying the club’s single-season high set in 2018. Brian White had a four-match goal-scoring streak end. Ryan Gauld scored in four straight matches in June. Only one Whitecaps player accomplished the feat from 2015-2022. headtopics.com

Seattle closes out the regular season at St. Louis City on Oct. 21. Vancouver will host defending-champion Los Angeles FC on Oct. 21 to end the regular season.

