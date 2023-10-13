White Sox fire hitting coach José Castro and first base coach Daryl Boston

CHICAGO (AP) — Hitting coach José Castro and first base coach Daryl Boston were fired Friday by the Chicago White Sox, who reassigned bullpen coach Curt Hasler and assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson.

Castro was hired last November, and Chicago went 61-101 under first-year manager Pedro Grifol The White Sox were 25th with a .238 batting average and tied for 20th with 171 home runs.Chicago said it offered positions in the player development system to Hasler and Johnson.

