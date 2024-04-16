White Sox Activate Eloy Jiménez from Injured List

Chicago White Sox ’s Eloy Jimenez looks to the bench after being called out on strikes during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, Sunday, March 31, 2024. CHICAGO — The slumping Chicago White Sox got Eloy Jiménez back on Monday, activating the slugger from the 10-day injured list.

The White Sox had dropped nine of 10 heading into the matchup with the Royals. They scored just 34 runs during their 2-13 start. “He’s available and he’ll be a part of this game as soon as we feel like he can impact the game,” Grifol said of Jiménez. Inserting Nastrini and Cannon into the rotation creates extra rest for Fedde and Garrett Crochet, but Grifol was non-committal when asked about how long the two rookies would stay with the big league club.

