White House Urges Congress to Extend Funding for Affordable Internet Program

The White House is urging Congress to extend funding for an affordable internet program that benefits hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians. The program, known as ACP, helps over 23 million Americans, including more than 350,000 Washington residents and around 77,000 King County residents. A news release from the White House highlights that 1 in 8 households in Washington are saving money through the ACP.

Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Benjamin emphasized the importance of affordable, reliable, high-speed internet in the 21st century, stating that it is necessary for Americans to participate in school, work, access healthcare, and stay connected with loved ones

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-Trump White House official reports to prison to serve contempt of Congress sentencePeter Navarro will begin serving his sentence for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Former Trump White House official Navarro reports to prison to serve contempt of Congress sentenceNavarro was defiant in remarks to reporters near the prison complex in Miami on Tuesday, where he will serve a four-month sentence after being found guilty of contempt of Congress charges.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Ex-Trump White House official Navarro reports to prison to serve contempt of Congress sentenceFormer Trump White House official Peter Navarro has reported to prison to begin serving his sentence for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Ex-Trump White House official Navarro reports to prison to serve contempt of Congress sentenceFormer Trump White House official Peter Navarro has reported to prison to begin serving his sentence for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Ex-Trump White House official Navarro reports to prison to serve contempt of Congress sentenceFormer Trump White House official Peter Navarro has reported to prison to begin serving his sentence for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Ex-Trump White House official Navarro reports to prison to serve contempt of Congress sentenceFormer Trump White House official Peter Navarro has reported to prison to begin serving his sentence for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »