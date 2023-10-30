White House Unveils ‘Sweeping’ AI Strategy As Biden Pushes For Transparency And Safety

a broad executive order aimed at curbing the risks and “seizing the promise” of artificial intelligence, as President Joe Biden takes aim at complicated issues surrounding the fast-moving technology that lawmakers have struggled to meaningfully address....

Companies developing powerful AI systems that could pose a threat to national security, the economy or public health will be required to share the results of safety testing and other critical information with the U.S. government under the Cold War era Defense Production Act, the White House said.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology will also be directed to create a new set of “rigorous standards” to test AI systems before they’re released and agencies that fund life science projects will use these standards as a condition for grants to “protect against the risks of using AI to engineer dangerous biological materials.” headtopics.com

The order also aims at boosting consumer protections and tackling areas where AI might fuel discrimination, including providing guidance to landlords and benefits programs on how to prevent algorithmic discrimination, developing guidelines agencies can use to assess privacy issues in AI and crafting best practices for how AI can be used within the justice system.

The administration said it is also tackling deepfakes and other ways AI fuels disinformation and the White House said the Department of Commerce will develop guidance to clearly authenticate and watermark AI-generated content that will be used on official government communications “to make it easy for Americans to know” what they see from the government is real.The White House said the order marks the strongest attempt for a government to tackle AI. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: Forbes »

White House Unveils ‘Sweeping’ AI Strategy As Biden Pushes For Transparency And SafetyI am a senior reporter for the Forbes breaking news team, covering health and science from the London office. Previously I worked as a reporter for a trade publication covering big data and law and as a freelance journalist and policy analyst covering science, tech and health. Read more ⮕

Sweeping White House executive order takes aim at AI's toughest challengesThe Biden White House unveiled its ambitious next steps to guide national AI development on Monday backed by 'the force of law.' Read more ⮕

White House unveils AI executive order, requiring companies to share national security risks with fedsPresident Biden has issued an executive order Monday that contains numerous initiatives aimed at managing the risk of artificial intelligence. Read more ⮕

White House unveils wide-ranging action to mitigate AI risksU.S. President Joe Biden will take wide ranging action on artificial intelligence (AI) on Monday by seeking to increase safety while protecting consumers, workers, and minority groups from the technology's related risks. Read more ⮕

'SNL' Cold Open: Christopher Walken's 'Ghost of Halloween' Visits the Oval OfficePresident Biden also mistakes new House Speaker Mike Johnson for a White House aide. Read more ⮕

What Kirby SaidA moment of clarity in the White House briefing room. Read more ⮕