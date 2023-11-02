White House slammed for ‘tone deaf’ unveiling of anti-Islamophobia strategy as antisemitism surges

“As a result of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, we have seen an uptick in anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents across America,” she added, referencing theThe Biden administration is being slammed after saying they would develop “the first ever US National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia.

Canadian professor Gad Saad, who referenced the statistics Wray presented to senators Tuesday, was one of many who took to social media to express dismay with the Biden administration’s anti-Islamophobia announcement. Vice President Kamala Harris said since the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, America has seen an “uptick in anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents.”“According to the director, Jews make up 2.

“After the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and a breakout of pro-Hamas activism on campus, the White House is claiming *Islamophobia* is our top concern,” theBlake Beye, a member of the Hilsboro, Kan., City Council, called the unveiling “tone deaf” in the wake of rising antisemitism. to the vice president’s video message. “The amount of hatred I’ve seen towards the Jewish community and the nation of Israel over the last month makes me sick to my stomach and breaks my heart.

Echoing many on social media, conservative radio talk show host Tammy Bruce criticized the timing of the Biden administration’s announcement. . “This as Jews are being threatened, hunted, and attacked worldwide. Tells you everything you need to know about the moral depravity and corruption of the Democratic Party and especially of the people in the White House.

