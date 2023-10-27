White House Rips New GOP Speaker’s ‘Offensive’ Mass Shooting Comment

The relationship between the Biden White House and the newly minted highest-ranking Republican in the country, House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), is already off to a testy start.

The White House rebuked comments Johnson made to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, a day after 18 people were killed in two mass shootings in Maine, in which Johnson said that guns are not the cause of America’s unique mass shooting crises.White House Defense Of James Biden’s $200,000 Payment To Joe Biden Not Backed Up By Bank Records, James Comer Says

Maine Shooting: Biden White House Rips Mike Johnson's 'Offensive' Comment

