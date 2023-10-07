White House Report Card: Biden has the Sadim touch

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden unable to fix his failed approval rating no matter what he does, having what some call the reverse of the Midas touch -- the Sadim touch.

Just consider his bad luck or bad handling of his dogs, two of which have been sent packing in the three years of his presidency. This week, first dog Commander was banished from the White House after reportedly biting 12 security and staff members.

— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 5, 2023 And, he said, the House GOP turmoil that led to the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy didn’t give Biden a boost. Instead, he said, the problems in Washington have led independent voters to condemn both sides.A total of 336,000 new jobs were created last month after economists predicted there would be only 166,000.

But the president is stuck with a job approval rating in the low 40s and most polls show him either tied or trailing former President Donals Trump in the 2024 horse race. In fact, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley leads Biden.His turnaround on the southern border wall may stem the tide of conservative criticism but it is causing a lot of grief with liberals. headtopics.com

We all watched the GOP implode in the House this week. (Actually, disembowel is a more accurate word). But nobody won as independent voters were given more reason to curse a pox on both parties.

