White House Press Secretary Addresses Criminal Charges Against Group in New York City

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed a reporter's question during Wednesday's press briefing. 'Anyone found guilty, and we've been really clear about that, anyone found guilty of a crime should be held accountable,' said Jean-Pierre. The question comes after a group of individuals, some reportedly migrants, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

in New York City said the group eight were located in a Brooklyn apartment basement with ketamine, cocaine and guns on March 27.Jean-Pierre said if a person poses a danger to a community they should be detained, pretrial. According to the New York Post, the building owner told police he did not know the individuals living in the basemen

White House Press Secretary Declines to Comment on Crimes Committed by Illegal ImmigrantsWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to weigh in when asked if Democrat-run cities nationwide are too soft on crimes committed by illegal immigrants. During Wednesday's press briefing, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre why federal immigration law is not tougher on border-crossers who are accused of serious crimes. Doocy referenced the migrants who were found squatting in the basement of a New York City apartment this week — some of whom have been arrested on drugs and weapons charges. 'Six of them now are out on bail. Does President Biden think policies like that are making the country safer?' Doocy asked. Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the specifics of an active case but did say that 'anyone found guilty of a crime should be held accountable.'

