White House outlines help for colleges grappling with antisemitic chants, protests

Jewish Rutgers University’s students and members of the community gather holding placards to hold solidarity and vigil for Israel on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in New Brunswick, N.J.

The administration said the departments of Homeland Security and Justice are including campus police agencies in threat assessments, and federal security advisers and cybersecurity experts are offering help to colleges.

The administration offers webinars to help people who want to file complaints under Title VI of the civil rights law. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will address antisemitism with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Monday.for the Oct. 7 terror attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that killed more than 1,200 in southern Israeli towns.behavior, including slogans that were projected on the wall of a George Washington University building in Washington that called for a free Palestinian state from “the river to the sea. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: WashTimes »

'SNL' Cold Open: Christopher Walken's 'Ghost of Halloween' Visits the Oval OfficePresident Biden also mistakes new House Speaker Mike Johnson for a White House aide. Read more ⮕

What Kirby SaidA moment of clarity in the White House briefing room. Read more ⮕

White House: We Support ‘Pause’ if It’s Needed to Free Hamas HostagesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain tractionFormer Vice President Mike Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls Read more ⮕

Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain tractionFormer Vice President Mike Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls. Read more ⮕

Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain tractionFormer Vice President Mike Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to… Read more ⮕