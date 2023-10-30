White House outlines help for colleges grappling with antisemitic chants, protests

Jewish Rutgers University’s students and members of the community gather holding placards to hold solidarity and vigil for Israel on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in New Brunswick, N.J.

The Department of Education is speeding up its intake of complaints under provisions of the Civil Rights Act. The administration offers webinars to help people who want to file complaints under Title VI of the civil rights law.

Mr. Biden faces pressure to speak out about antisemitism after student groups at Harvard University and other institutions blamed Israel for the Oct. 7 terror attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that killed more than 1,200 in southern Israeli towns. headtopics.com

“For anyone unfamiliar with Israel’s geography, that is a call for the destruction of the Jewish state,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said in a recent floor speech.

