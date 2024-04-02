White House Dismisses Claim of Biden Declaring Easter as 'Transgender Day of Visibility'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed the claim that President Biden declared March 31, 2024, Easter Sunday, as the 'Transgender Day of Visibility' as misinformation. She explained that Easter falls on different Sundays every year and this year it coincided with Transgender Visibility Day.

Jean-Pierre accused Biden's critics of trying to divide and weaken the country with cruel and dishonest rhetoric.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jill Biden announces education theme for White House Easter Egg RollFirst lady Jill Biden is hoping this year's Easter Egg Roll will be all it's cracked up to be, announcing her 2024 theme is once again 'EGGucation.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Trump campaign slams White House over Biden trans visibility day proclamation on Easter SundayThe Trump campaign condemned the Biden White House Saturday over its declaration of Trans Visibility Day on Easter Sunday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

White House bashes 'dishonest' Republican criticism of Biden's transgender proclamation on EasterEaster's date happened to coincide with the Transgender Day of Visibility.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

‘Gross and Evil’: Biden White House Disrespects EasterSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Joe Biden Slurs Speech While Discussing White House Easter Egg RollSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

White House encourages House GOP to 'move on' from Biden impeachment effortPresident Joe Biden’s top White House lawyer is encouraging House Speaker Mike Johnson to end his chamber’s efforts to impeach the president over unproven claims that Biden benefited from the business dealings of his son and brother.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »