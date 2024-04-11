White House Celebrates Tightening Ties with Japan and the Philippines to Counter China's Assertiveness

The White House is celebrating tightening ties with Japan and the Philippines to counter China ’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific . Japan ese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke alongside President Joe Biden at the White House this afternoon, a moment that underscored Tokyo’s major defense upgrades with Washington’s backing. On Thursday, they’ll hold the first-ever trilateral summit with Philippines President. U.S. officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts many times last week.

In one instance, the Pentagon built on months of talks between top officials, culminating in the resumption of a meeting designed to prevent conflict in the Indo-Pacific. Even Xi said the U.S.-China relationship “is beginning to stabilize.” This week, the Biden administration is aiming to “make China isolated and the outlier in the neighborhood,” a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday evening, granted anonymity as a condition to preview the visit. The summit aims to redefine the Japan-U.S. alliance from “alliance protection to alliance projection” in areas including Europe and the Middle East, the official added, saying Japan will now be a “full global partner” of the United States. That includes more integration of U.S

White House Japan Philippines China Indo-Pacific Defense Upgrades Alliance Summit Stabilization Assertiveness

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



politico / 🏆 381. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitPresident Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a White House summit next month.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitPresident Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a White House summit next month.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitPresident Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a White House summit next month.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitPresident Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a White House summit next month

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitChina is 'very wrong' in seeking to deny the Philippines access to Second Thomas Shoal, says Lynn Kuok, Shangri-La Dialogue senior fellow for Asia-Pacific security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

White House encourages House GOP to 'move on' from Biden impeachment effortPresident Joe Biden’s top White House lawyer is encouraging House Speaker Mike Johnson to end his chamber’s efforts to impeach the president over unproven claims that Biden benefited from the business dealings of his son and brother.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »