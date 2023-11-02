White House asks Congress for funds that could send millions to Utah to combat opioid crisis

</p><p>The request is twofold — it would direct $1.2 billion to the Department of Homeland Security to combat the flow of fentanyl into the southern border.

United States Headlines Read more: KSLCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KSLCOM: White House announces $1.3B for 3 new massive transmission lines, including in UtahThe Biden administration is announcing it will spend $1.3 billion of new federal funding to help create three new, massive electrical transmission lines in the Southwest and New England, in an effort to improve the nation's power grid and get more renewable energy into America's homes and businesses.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: White House blasts House GOP for setting ‘unprecedented bar’ in new bill to aid IsraelEXCLUSIVE: The White House is blasting House Republicans for setting an 'unprecedented bar' in their proposed bill to aid Israel in country's fight against Hamas.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: White House says Biden would veto House GOP’s standalone Israel funding billUkraine and Israel could not prevail if US support stops: Defense Secretary

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: The Utah Checkdown podcast: Recapping a Utah game that didn't existUtah's 18-game winning streak at Rice-Eccles Stadium has come to an end after Oregon showed no mercy and handily beat the home team.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

FOX13: Former Utah House candidate announces she's running for Senate to replace outgoing Mitt RomneyAs a digital content producer, Spencer writes, edits and manages website content and helps run FOX 13's social media channels.

Source: fox13 | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWS: House to vote on whether to expel Rep. George Santos from CongressDareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews | Read more ⮕